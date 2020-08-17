Coronavirus: Ford asks teachers’ unions to be ‘part of the solution, instead of part of the problem’
Ontario Premier Doug Ford once again called on teachers’ unions to work with the province on safely reopening schools on Monday, asking them to be flexible in negotiations with the province. He claimed the government has met all the demands the unions have put forward, including cleaning, HVAC and additional teachers, but said the unions been unwilling to budge on requests put forward by the province.