Photos and videos show intense lightning storm rolling across B.C. skies

Mother nature put on a light show across many parts of B.C. on Sunday evening.

Intense lightning and thunderstorms started along the South Coast and then moved through parts of the Cariboo and Columbia regions in the early morning hours.

Many residents took photos and videos of the storm and posted them on social media.

Lightning in Richmond, B.C. Courtesy: Gary Yee.

Lightning in Burnaby B.C. Courtesy: Grace Austin.

Lightning in Nanaimo B.C. Courtesy: Dani Stohl.

Taken in Kitsilano, Vancouver. Courtesy: Michael Sean O\’Rafferty.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for the following regions Monday. Madryga says these conditions are favourable to produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Cariboo

Kinbasket

McGregor

North Columbia

North Thompson

Shuswap

West Columbia

Yellowhead

B.C. was also the hot spot across Canada on Sunday.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says more than a dozen temperature records were set Sunday due to a “scorching southerly flow.”

Lytton, in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, was the hottest spot in Canada with a high of 41.2 C.

Madryga says the top 15 Canadian temperatures on Sunday were recorded in B.C.

Cache Creek set a new record with a high of 39.8 C and Pitt Meadows broke a record from 1967 with a high of 35 C.

“Another hot day is in store for most areas, along with a risk of late-day thunderstorms in the Interior,” Madryga says.

“On the South Coast, while temperatures this afternoon will be a few degrees lower than those recorded Sunday, it will still be on the hot side today and Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s.”

A change is on the way for later this week, however, with Thursday and Friday forecast to be wetter and cooler.