Weather

Air quality advisory issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 6:44 pm
An air quality advisory has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to ground-level ozone.
An air quality advisory has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to ground-level ozone. Bayne Stanley/CP

An air quality advisory has been issued for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

The regional district says the ozone could persist until Monday or longer if hot weather sticks around.

Read more: Metro Vancouver beaches packed with season-high heat in forecast

Ground-level ozone is created when pollutants from fossil fuel emissions mix with organic compounds in sunlight.

Coronavirus outbreak: Pandemic sees pollution levels drop around the world
Coronavirus outbreak: Pandemic sees pollution levels drop around the world

It is generally a problem in the mid-afternoon and early evening on hot days.

READ MORE: ‘Hot spell’ forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland, starting Sunday

People with underlying health conditions, seniors and children are particularly vulnerable to ground level ozone.

People are advised to avoid strenuous activities later in the day, when concentrations are hightest.

WeatherPollutionAir Quality AdvisoryMetro Vancouver air qualityFraser Valley air qualityground level ozone
