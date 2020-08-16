Air quality advisory issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

An air quality advisory has been issued for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

The regional district says the ozone could persist until Monday or longer if hot weather sticks around.

Ground-level ozone is created when pollutants from fossil fuel emissions mix with organic compounds in sunlight.

It is generally a problem in the mid-afternoon and early evening on hot days.

People with underlying health conditions, seniors and children are particularly vulnerable to ground level ozone.

People are advised to avoid strenuous activities later in the day, when concentrations are hightest.