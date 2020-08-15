‘Hot spell’ forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland, starting Sunday

Hot weather is on the way for B.C.’s South Coast.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound warning of a “brief hot spell” peaking Sunday.
The weather agency says a ridge of high pressure will build over southern B.C., with daytime highs hitting the mid-30s — particularly in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.
Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed
Overnight temperatures are forecast in the high-teens.
Environment Canada says temperatures will remain high on Monday, but will gradually weaken from Sunday’s peaks.
It says a heat warning may also be issued when it has firmer information about how the weather system will play out.
