‘Hot spell’ forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland, starting Sunday

Hot weather is on the way for B.C.’s South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound warning of a “brief hot spell” peaking Sunday.

The weather agency says a ridge of high pressure will build over southern B.C., with daytime highs hitting the mid-30s — particularly in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

Overnight temperatures are forecast in the high-teens.

Environment Canada says temperatures will remain high on Monday, but will gradually weaken from Sunday’s peaks.

It says a heat warning may also be issued when it has firmer information about how the weather system will play out.