‘Hot spell’ forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland, starting Sunday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 3:18 pm
People sit and lie in the sun at Kitsilano Beach Park in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
People sit and lie in the sun at Kitsilano Beach Park in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hot weather is on the way for B.C.’s South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound warning of a “brief hot spell” peaking Sunday.

Read more: Temperatures expected to reach mid-30s in Okanagan, possibly 40 in Fraser Canyon

The weather agency says a ridge of high pressure will build over southern B.C., with daytime highs hitting the mid-30s — particularly in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

Overnight temperatures are forecast in the high-teens.

Read more: Lower Mainland tries to keep cool amid first heat of COVID-19 pandemic

Environment Canada says temperatures will remain high on Monday, but will gradually weaken from Sunday’s peaks.

It says a heat warning may also be issued when it has firmer information about how the weather system will play out.

