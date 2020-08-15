Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash near High Park in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 3:01 pm
Paramedics said a man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre.
Paramedics said a man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre. Global News

Officials say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash near High Park Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West at 1:27 p.m.

Officers said a car struck a motorcycle and the motorcyclist was unconscious.

4 stabbed after 'large fight' reported in downtown Toronto, police say

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The driver of the car remained on scene, police said.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what led to the crash.

