Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash near High Park in Toronto

Officials say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash near High Park Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West at 1:27 p.m.
Officers said a car struck a motorcycle and the motorcyclist was unconscious.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The driver of the car remained on scene, police said.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what led to the crash.
