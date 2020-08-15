Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash near High Park in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash near High Park Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West at 1:27 p.m.

Officers said a car struck a motorcycle and the motorcyclist was unconscious.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The driver of the car remained on scene, police said.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate what led to the crash.

COLLISION:

Bloor St W + High Park Av

* 1:27 pm *

– Car struck a motorcycle

– Riders is unconscious

– Rider taken to hospital via emergency run

– Driver of car stayed on scene

– Roads closed in area

– Traffic Services investigating#GO1531337

^dh pic.twitter.com/SavNJYlfAV — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 15, 2020