Canada reports 237 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Canada added four novel coronavirus deaths and 237 newly confirmed cases on Saturday.

Those numbers were incomplete, however, as British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and none of the territories reported COVID-19 updates over the weekend.

The country has seen 121,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total. More than 80 per cent of those infected — 108,106 — have recovered.

The virus has killed 9,024 people in Canada since it was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Ontario, one of the provinces hardest hit with COVID-19, reported 106 new cases on Saturday. So far, 40,565 people living in Ontario have contracted the virus, while 2,789 have died and 36,873 have recovered.

Saskatchewan reported 25 new cases and no new deaths on Saturday. In total, the province has seen 1,566 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,356 people have recovered.

The provincial death toll rose to 20 after officials confirmed a person between the ages of 80 and 89 had died.

In Manitoba, health officials recorded one new death and 20 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Saturday.

Overall, 663 people in the province have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including at least 15 presumptive cases. Nine people in the province have died.

Quebec, the province hit hardest with the virus, reported 80 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province recorded one new death — which they said occurred earlier that month — bringing the provincial death count to 5,719. In total, 61,084 people in the province have tested positive for the virus, 87 per cent of which have recovered.

Four more people tested positive with COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, moving the provincial total to 184. Two people have died, while 169 in the province have recovered.

Nova Scotia officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the province’s 1,074 cases, 1,007 people have recovered. Sixty-four people residing in the province have died from the virus.

There were no newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, leaving the provincial total at 268. Overall, three people in the province have died while 263 have recovered.

Health authorities in British Columbia recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths. The province’s death toll stands at 196, while 4,311 people have been diagnosed with the virus. More than 81 per cent of those infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

4:48 Coronavirus: Canadian health officials say upcoming respiratory illness season corresponding with COVID-19 Coronavirus: Canadian health officials say upcoming respiratory illness season corresponding with COVID-19

As of Friday, a total of 12,053 people had tested positive for the virus in Alberta, while 221 people had died. All but 1,257 of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province have recovered.

There were no newly confirmed cases or deaths in Prince Edward Island on Friday. So far, 41 people in the province have tested positive for the virus, 36 of whom have recovered. No one in the province has died from COVID-19.

Health authorities in the Yukon reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. All but one of the territory’s 15 cases have recovered and no one has died from the virus.

In the Northwest Territories, all five of the territory’s confirmed cases are now considered resolved. Nunavut has yet to see its first case of COVID-19.

