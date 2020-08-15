Ontario reports 106 new coronavirus cases as over 30K additional tests completed

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 106 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,565.

“Locally, 27 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Twenty-three cases are from Peel Region, 16 from Toronto, 20 from Chatham-Kent, and 12 from Ottawa.

“Hospitalizations continue to decline with ICU admissions and vented patients remaining largely stable,” Elliott added.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 39 (down by two), with 17 in intensive care (no change) and 10 on a ventilator (up by one).

Elliott said more than 30,000 additional tests had been processed and added that the positivity rate “remains low.”

One new death was also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,789.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

18,937 people are male

21,339 people are female

2,492 people are 19 and under

12,536 people are 20 to 39

12,164 people are 40 to 59

7,319 people are 60 to 79

6,049 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as previous days. There are currently 13 outbreaks in long-term care homes, a decrease of one.

There are four active cases among long-term care residents and 33 among staff.

