Coronavirus: Ford says COVID-19 case at Toronto strip club will ‘show how contact tracing works’

When asked if he was “anxious” about the recent announcement that over 500 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a worker at a Toronto strip club tested positive for the virus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that it will be about the “follow-up” and that the recent positive case is “going to show how contact tracing works.” Ford added that the club “needs to be treated like any other business” amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that public health protocols must be followed.