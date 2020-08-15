Coronavirus: 4 new cases identified in New Brunswick related to international travel

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday in New Brunswick, according to a government release.

The province said the new cases consist of two individuals between the age of 40 and 49 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and are related to international travel. The individuals arrived in Moncton from Europe and are self-isolating.

The other two cases are individuals under the age of 10 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and are contacts of a previously-related case. They too are self-isolating.

READ MORE: No new coronavrius cases identified in New Brunswick, 9 active cases remain

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s up to all of us to slow the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health. “We must embrace healthy habits, get tested for any COVID-19 symptoms, and follow the mandatory order.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said Public Health has identified that the two new confirmed COVID-19 cases who were international travellers might have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight AC-891 – Rome to Toronto on Aug. 3, 2020

Air Canada Flight AC-8910 – Toronto to Moncton on Aug. 4, 2020

1:48 COVID-19 contact tracing app 2metre launched COVID-19 contact tracing app 2metre launched

Individuals who have been on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, people are advised to self-isolate and call 811.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick now stands at 184, with 169 recovered. There have been two deaths, and there are 13 active cases.

As of Saturday, 56,530 tests have been conducted.

Story continues below advertisement