No new coronavrius cases identified in New Brunswick, 9 active cases remain

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the coronavirus, with only nine active cases remaining on Friday.

On Thursday, the province reported two new cases involving temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton.

According to Public Health, the workers immediately began self-isolating upon arrival.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 180 and 169 people have recovered.

Two people have died so far, according to the government.

