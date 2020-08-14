Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavrius cases identified in New Brunswick, 9 active cases remain

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 12:53 pm
Getty Images

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the coronavirus, with only nine active cases remaining on Friday.

On Thursday, the province reported two new cases involving temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton.

Read more: Coronavirus — 2 new cases identified in New Brunswick involving temporary foreign workers

According to Public Health, the workers immediately began self-isolating upon arrival.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 180 and 169 people have recovered.

Two people have died so far, according to the government.

New Brunswick’s top doctor warned about COVID fatigue
New Brunswick’s top doctor warned about COVID fatigue
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesNew Brunswick
Flyers
More weekly flyers