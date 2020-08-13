Coronavirus: 2 new cases identified in New Brunswick involving temporary foreign workers

New Brunswick reported two new cases of the coronavirus Thursday involving temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton.
According to the province, the workers immediately began self-isolating upon arrival.
One case is an individual between 30 and 39 and the other is an individual between 50 and 59, both in Zone 1 (Moncton region).
The province said that Wednesday’s reported case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is now considered recovered.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 180 and 169 people have recovered.
There have been two deaths and there are nine active cases remaining in the province.View link »
