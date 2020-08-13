Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 2 new cases identified in New Brunswick involving temporary foreign workers

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
A lab technician looks puts a label on a test tube during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
A lab technician looks puts a label on a test tube during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

New Brunswick reported two new cases of the coronavirus Thursday involving temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton.

According to the province, the workers immediately began self-isolating upon arrival.

One case is an individual between 30 and 39 and the other is an individual between 50 and 59, both in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

The province said that Wednesday’s reported case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is now considered recovered.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 180 and 169 people have recovered.

There have been two deaths and there are nine active cases remaining in the province.

