Coronavirus: 2 new cases identified in New Brunswick involving temporary foreign workers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick reported two new cases of the coronavirus Thursday involving temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton.

According to the province, the workers immediately began self-isolating upon arrival.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case on Wednesday

One case is an individual between 30 and 39 and the other is an individual between 50 and 59, both in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said that Wednesday’s reported case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is now considered recovered.

1:31 New Brunswick tweaks coronavirus alert levels as one new case announced Tuesday New Brunswick tweaks coronavirus alert levels as one new case announced Tuesday

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 180 and 169 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been two deaths and there are nine active cases remaining in the province.