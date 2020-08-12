Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP.
N.B. health officials are reporting one new case of coronavirus on Wednesday and eight active cases in the province.

The new case is no longer symptomatic and has passed the 14-day contagious period, the province said in a press release.

New Brunswick officials believe the new case is connected to the travel-related case announced on Tuesday.

New Brunswick tweaks coronavirus alert levels as one new case announced Tuesday
Both cases are under investigation.

To date, the province has confirmed 178 cases of COVID-19 and reports 168 recoveries.

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton area.

Read more: Cape Breton’s Route 19 brewery closed indefinitely after customer failed to self-isolate

“It is up to all of us to slow the spread of the virus,” Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

“Help keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level of recovery until a vaccine or treatment is available.”

