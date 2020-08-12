New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

N.B. health officials are reporting one new case of coronavirus on Wednesday and eight active cases in the province.

The new case is no longer symptomatic and has passed the 14-day contagious period, the province said in a press release.

New Brunswick officials believe the new case is connected to the travel-related case announced on Tuesday.

1:31 New Brunswick tweaks coronavirus alert levels as one new case announced Tuesday New Brunswick tweaks coronavirus alert levels as one new case announced Tuesday

Both cases are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, the province has confirmed 178 cases of COVID-19 and reports 168 recoveries.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton area.

“It is up to all of us to slow the spread of the virus,” Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

“Help keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level of recovery until a vaccine or treatment is available.”