Health

Coronavirus: 2 new cases identified in Nova Scotia related to travel

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 1:40 pm
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Nova Scotia has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

The province said the new cases are in the Northern Zone and are currently under investigation by Public Health. These new cases and the one announced Friday, Aug. 14 are all travel related.

READ MORE: No new cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 486 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 14 and is operating 24-hours, according to the government.

To date, Nova Scotia has seen 68,120 negative test results, 1,074 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

The province said there is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19. People testing positive for the virus range in age from under 10 to over 90.

One thousand and seven cases are now resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

