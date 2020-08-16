What some concerts and festivals look like during the coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Gone are the days where thousands of people pack into a single space, standing shoulder to shoulder and side by side.

Music festivals and concerts that draw large crowds will probably be off-limits — for a while.

So event organizers around the world are coming up with different ways for people to have a bit of fun.

In the U.K., the country saw its first socially distanced concert on Tuesday.

Around 2,500 fans gathered at a park in Newcastle to watch a show by musician Sam Fender.

But instead of people standing all together, groups of five are separated on metal platforms.

Meanwhile, fans in Toronto were treated to an outdoor concert Thursday night — drive-in style.

Concertgoers enjoyed the Reklaws from the comfort of their cars.

The new venue is located by the city’s waterfront. All summer long, it will host fans for live concerts, sports games and special movie screenings.

Meanwhile, in Regina, a new festival was born as a result of the pandemic.

It’s called Krugofest. The event allowed people in Regina to book a private hotel room and attend a music festival from their balcony.

“We’ve put our stage on a rooftop of a parkade structure that’s adjacent to the DoubleTree by Hilton in Regina,” said Kirk Morrison, CEO and co-founder of Krugofest. “The hotel has 108 rooms with balconies that overlook the rooftop stage that we’ve built.”

Morrison says tickets start at $600, which includes a room, a meal and some concerts.

More than that, proceeds from each ticket will go to a local food bank.

“It’s basically like having a private box screen at a stadium or an arena,” he said. “Everyone’s a VIP and everyone gets their own private space.”