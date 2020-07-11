Coronavirus: London Ont., Home County music festival going virtual

The Home County Music and Art Festival is going virtual this summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
What would’ve been its 47th year has now been changed to “Stay Home County 46.5 Festival” with two days of music to be streamed online.
Tim Fraser, the artistic director of the festival, spoke with Jess Brady on 980 CFPL’s Afternoon Show on Friday.
“We’ve got 12 artists — some local, regional and some are international.”
“This was supposed to be the 47th version of the festival, but we’re going with 46 and a half,” Fraser chuckled.
In previous years, the festival has taken place at Victoria Park with music as well as vendors.
“A lot of people actually start their holiday shopping at the festival and they’ll buy stuff from the local crafters and artists, so we’re going to be working on some stuff throughout the rest of the summer to make sure people still have the opportunity to shop from local people.”
Fraser says he hopes the festival can return to Victoria Park in 2021 for its official 47th year.
The 2020 festival is running Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17.
Line-up for July 16:
- Saidat
- Julian Taylor
- Megan Bonnell
- Alash Ensemble
- AHI
- The Small Glories
Line-up for July 17:
- The Marrieds
- Ken Yates
- Leela Gilday
- Wolf Saga
- Terra Lightfoot
- DJ NDN
Meanwhile, TD Sunfest 2020 will be held online Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days.
Sunfest ’20 Connected will involve 15 international and national music ensembles representing countries like Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Sweden, Mozambique and Ukraine.
-With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn Lebel
