Sunfest Connected: popular London, Ont., festival to go virtual amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

While TD Sunfest 2020 won’t be going forward as usual in Victoria Park next month due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a condensed version will now be available worldwide as it goes virtual.

The “connected” version will be online Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days. Sunfest ’20 Connected will involve 15 international and national world music ensembles representing countries like Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Sweden, Mozambique and Ukraine.

READ MORE: Sunfest kicks off in London with a visit from Justin Trudeau

Performances will stream live on Sunfest’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and additional social media accounts. A full list of who’s performing and where to watch can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

In addition to offering up world music online, Sunfest will also be recreating a digital marketplace for those who love to shop at the festival year after year. Londoners are also encouraged to grab takeout from the local restaurants that would have set up booths in the park had the festival proceeded as usual.

Story continues below advertisement

We're happy to announce we're going online!! TD Sunfest '20 Connected, July 10 & 11, 7-9:30pm!

15 artists from around the world 🎶🌍🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/aN3xjhFzvy — Sunfest London (@SunfestLDN) June 18, 2020

“Of course, we wish we could have offered the full TD Sunfest experience in Victoria Park,” says the festival’s executive and artistic director Alfredo Caxaj.

“However, under very challenging circumstances, we are adapting to a new virtual format, which we hope will extend our global reach and complement our established outdoor event going forward.”

Officials say several Canadian favourites — including Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord and British Columbia’s Five Alarm Funk — will take part in the virtual Sunfest, as well as “thrilling new discoveries from afar” like Lucibela from Cape Verde, Black String from South Korea and GranMah from Mozambique.

Story continues below advertisement