Entertainment
May 10, 2019 6:01 pm

25 international acts for 25 years: TD Sunfest organizers unveil 2019 lineup

By Staff 980 CFPL

London's Sunfest is set to take place from July 4 to 7 this year.

sunfest.on.ca
A A

Organizers with the long-running TD Sunfest have unveiled the crop of performers set to hit the stage in July for the festival’s 25th year.

Twenty-five acts from around the world and 15 from Canada will perform for what are expected to be big crowds in London’s Victoria Park from July 4 to 7.

READ MORE: Success of TD Sunfest may prompt move to larger venue in 2020 — organizer

It’s the largest number of international acts the festival has hosted in its 25 years. Among them are 47Soul from Germany and Palestine; Tal National from Niger; Sax Machine from France and the U.S.; Ladama from Brazil, Venezuela and Colombia; Namgar from Russia and Skerryvore from Scotland.

Festival favourites Five Alarm Funk will also take the stage for the 11th consecutive year.

Other Canadian performers include Lorraine Klaasen, Samba Squad, The Brooks, Light of East Ensemble and Eagle Flight Singers.

Organizers held a kickoff event Thursday at London Brewing in east London. To mark its 25th year, the festival also unveiled an official beer, Sunfest Cerveza, brewed by Anderson Craft Ales.

Sunfest marks the height of London’s downtown festival season and typically sees more than 200,000 people turn out to Victoria Park over the course of the free event.

Last year, artistic director Alfredo Caxaj told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that he considers Sunfest the “United Nations of festivals” and says he wants people to experience what he calls “the global village.”

The full lineup can be found here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
47soul
Downtown London
entertainment
Festival
five alarm funk
ladama
London
namgar
Sunfest
sunfest london
tal national
TD sunfest
Victoria Park

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.