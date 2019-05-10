25 international acts for 25 years: TD Sunfest organizers unveil 2019 lineup

Organizers with the long-running TD Sunfest have unveiled the crop of performers set to hit the stage in July for the festival’s 25th year.

Twenty-five acts from around the world and 15 from Canada will perform for what are expected to be big crowds in London’s Victoria Park from July 4 to 7.

READ MORE: Success of TD Sunfest may prompt move to larger venue in 2020 — organizer

It’s the largest number of international acts the festival has hosted in its 25 years. Among them are 47Soul from Germany and Palestine; Tal National from Niger; Sax Machine from France and the U.S.; Ladama from Brazil, Venezuela and Colombia; Namgar from Russia and Skerryvore from Scotland.

Festival favourites Five Alarm Funk will also take the stage for the 11th consecutive year.

We've had the honour of playing @CanadaSunfest 10 years STRAIGHT! This ain't a show, this is a tradition! Much love to the incredible Sunfest team and all the Festival Goers who have made #ldnont feel like home❤✊🎶🎉🎷🎺🎸🙌 08 ~ 18 #fivealarmfunk @LACHIVAGANTIVA #sunfest pic.twitter.com/PikqdEfbKU — Five Alarm Funk (@FiveAlarmFunk) July 6, 2018

Other Canadian performers include Lorraine Klaasen, Samba Squad, The Brooks, Light of East Ensemble and Eagle Flight Singers.

Organizers held a kickoff event Thursday at London Brewing in east London. To mark its 25th year, the festival also unveiled an official beer, Sunfest Cerveza, brewed by Anderson Craft Ales.

Sunfest marks the height of London’s downtown festival season and typically sees more than 200,000 people turn out to Victoria Park over the course of the free event.

Last year, artistic director Alfredo Caxaj told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that he considers Sunfest the “United Nations of festivals” and says he wants people to experience what he calls “the global village.”

The full lineup can be found here.