3 London summer festivals postponed until July 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Three London, Ont., festivals — Start.ca Rocks the Park, TD Sunfest and the Home County Music and Art Festival — have been postponed until July of next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement of all three festivals was announced Monday morning.

Start.ca Rocks the Park, a staple in the London community and part of summer celebrations for 17 years, was scheduled for July 15 to 18 but will now be pushed off until July 14 to 17, 2021.

“The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners and the surrounding community is our number 1 priority. These are without a doubt crazy and unprecedented times but as a city and community, we will all get through this,” read a release from the festival.

There are only a few changes in the lineup for 2021. Due to artist scheduling conflicts, performances by some artists, including Jack Johnson, Vance Joy and Andy Shauf have been cancelled.

The festival also says this year’s country night, which was to feature Dallas Smith, Billy Currington and Blanco Brown, has been cancelled.

Despite two of its nights being cancelled, the festival says it will be adding Aqua to its throwback night lineup.

Refunds are available for all days of the celebration, and requests must be submitted by May 31, 2020.

TD Sunfest, initially scheduled for July 9 to 12, is now scheduled to take place from July 8 to 11, 2021.

“In these extraordinary and worrying times, nothing matters more than our commitment to protect the health, safety and well-being of the Sunfest family and the wider community in which we live,” said Alfredo Caxaj, executive and artistic director of TD Sunfest.

The festival committee says it recognizes the impact that a postponement will have on stakeholders, including artists, food and craft exhibitors, patrons, staff and volunteers but added it is excited about returning stronger than ever in summer 2021.

Meanwhile, the Home County Music and Art Festival has been rescheduled for July 16 to 18, 2021.

“This was a very hard call to make, but it is clearly the wisest and most responsible choice,” said Paul Mills, chair of the Home County Folk League. “The path that the COVID-19 pandemic will take over the next few months is uncertain, and rather than take any chances, the most prudent course of action was to make this difficult but necessary decision.”

Both TD Sunfest and the Home County Music and Art Festival attract tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe and contribute millions of dollars to the local and provincial economies in addition to portraying some of the Forest City’s greatest musical and sociocultural diversity.

“The TD Sunfest and Home County festivals are special gathering places for friends, family and community. We know this announcement is difficult for many to hear as we crave familiar sights and sounds,” said Andrea Hibbert, executive director of the London Arts Council. “We will continue to work with these arts organizations in order to navigate through these uncertain times. And when it is safe to gather again, we will meet you in the park!”