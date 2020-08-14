Arrest made in random assault of Whitby woman while on a walk

Send this page to someone via email

Durham police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a horrific assault of a 50-year-old woman while she was out for a walk in July.

Police said officers found a woman near a creek southeast of the intersection of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street just before 10:30 a.m. on July 29.

Investigators said she was suffering from multiple, serious injuries “consistent with an assault.” She was flown to a Toronto trauma centre.

Officers identified her as a woman who was reported missing after going for a walk late at night in the area. Investigators, along with the K-9 team and other resources, searched overnight for her.

She remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police said they were able to identify a suspect after multiple tips from the public. Anthony Doiron-Francis was arrested in Ottawa on Thursday.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault.

He is currently being held for a bail hearing.

Police confirmed Friday that Doiron-Francis and the woman do not know each other and they believe the attack was random.

Anyone with new information about this active investigation is asked to contact Detective Gill Lock of the Major Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.