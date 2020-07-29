Woman in life-threatening condition after possibly being assaulted on late-night walk in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

Durham police say a 50-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was possibly assaulted on a late-night walk in Whitby Tuesday evening.

Police said officers found a woman near a creek southeast of the intersection of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said she was suffering from multiple, serious injuries “consistent with an assault.” She was flown to a Toronto trauma centre.

Officers have identified her as a woman who was reported missing after going for a walk late at night in the area. Investigators, along with the K-9 team and other resources, searched overnight for her.

Police said an investigation is underway “to determine the nature of this assault.”

Anyone with new information is asked to call the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827 or anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.