Woman found critically injured in Whitby may have been assaulted by stranger: police

Durham Regional Police say a 50-year-old woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in Whitby may have been assaulted by a stranger.

In a news release issued Saturday morning, police said no arrests have been made and they’re continuing to look into who was responsible and what led up to the incident.

Officers said the woman was located near a creek southeast of the intersection of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman was found with multiple serious injuries, officers said, adding that she had been reported missing after going for a late-night walk. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police said they’re continuing to canvass the area where she was found and are looking for surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

“Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of this being a random attack by a stranger,” the news release said.

“We continue to encourage everyone to remain vigilant with their personal safety, walk or jog with a friend and remain on well-lit main thoroughfares.”

Police said there have been media inquiries about a missing mental health patient from Oshawa, asking whether or not he may be connected to the case. Investigators said there is currently no evidence that connects him to the assault. Police added that his location is unknown and he may have left Durham Region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Jessica Patton

