Health

Nova Scotia reports one new case of coronavirus, breaking 11-day streak

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 10:23 am
File - Two women, one of whom is wearing a mask, speak in the Halifax Public Gardens.
File - Two women, one of whom is wearing a mask, speak in the Halifax Public Gardens. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

It is the only active case in the province and it is in the Northern Zone. It remains under investigation by Nova Scotia’s health department.

The new case breaks an 11-day streak of no new reported cases in the province.

Read more: Nova Scotia to provide more details on province’s back to school plan

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 582 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 68,784.

There have been 1,072 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 64 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province reports that 1,007 of the positive cases are considered to be resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaStephen McNeilCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaQEII Health Sciences CentreDr. Roberty Strang
