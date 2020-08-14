Menu

Education

Nova Scotia to provide more details on province’s back to school plan

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 9:03 am
N.S. teachers say getting students to wear a face covering will be difficult
WATCH: (Aug. 5) Canada’s top doctor says schools should recommend the use of non-medical masks, but has not made masks mandatory. As Graeme Benjamin tells us, some teachers feel it will be difficult.

Nova Scotia is set to provide more details on its back to school plan.

Last month, Education Minister Zach Churchill told media that public school students across the province will return to class on Sept. 8.

Churchill said the back to school plan is supported by public health, the IWK Health Centre and education partners.

Read more: Nova Scotia seeing drastic increase in homeschooling interest

The province’s approach includes staggered recesses and lunches, enhanced cleaning protocols, distancing in classrooms, and mandatory masks in hallways and on buses.

A class will be treated as a bubble to minimize contact with other students. In-school assemblies and other large gatherings will not be permitted. Cafeterias and school food programs will deliver food to students and students will eat lunch at their desks.

Each school will also have an isolation space where students who feel unwell can wait to be picked up by the parents.

The Education Department will provide sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE) for all the province’s schools.

Concerned teachers and parents hold #SAFESEPTEMBERNS Assembly
Concerned teachers and parents hold #SAFESEPTEMBERNS Assembly

But the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) expressed concern over who is responsible for cleaning and sanitizing classroom equipment, and whether teachers will be able to change their PPE in between classes or one-on-one sessions with students in different bubbles.

Parents and educators rallied in front of Province House in Halifax earlier this week in an attempt to seek clarity on how elected officials plan to keep students, staff and their families safe when schools reopen.

Churchill and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide the update at noon.

— With files from Global News Alicia Draus 

