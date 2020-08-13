Local business groups welcome federal funding for ‘cheap and cheery’ COVID-19 solutions projects

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax-area business groups are welcoming a new pot of federal funding for small-scale projects that help improve a community’s ability to thrive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $31-million package, announced by Halifax MP Andy Fillmore on Thursday, will support local proposals in three categories: creating safe and vibrant communities, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

Eligible projects will include expanded outdoor seating in public spaces, pop-up bike paths, new community gardens and installing WiFi hot spots in parks.

READ MORE: Halifax Transit to resume normal bus schedules end of August

“Having additional funding to do these types of things means we can hire the people, buy the supplies and do things we hadn’t necessarily budgeted for at the beginning of the year,” said Patty Cuttell, executive director for the North End Business Association.

Story continues below advertisement

Her non-profit organization represents roughly 350 small business owners in Halifax. Cuttell says she has already invested in a similar COVID-19 improvement project on Isleville Street that included new planters, curbing and seating for the public.

“People love it,” she said. “The amount of comments we got when we were installing that — people just coming by and being happy to see it — it was wonderful.”

2:04 Boating industry booms as coronavirus restrictions ease in Nova Scotia Boating industry booms as coronavirus restrictions ease in Nova Scotia

Funding for the projects will be available in small chunks over two years to non-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and other community-based groups through an application process, the details of which will be announced soon, said Fillmore.

Halifax MP Any Fillmore announces $31 million in federal funding for small community-based solutions to challenges created by COVID-19 at an event on Aug. 13, 2020. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

“Cheap and cheerful. These are low-cost, high-impact interventions,” Fillmore told reporters at the Thursday announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Think of the hammocks on the (Halifax) waterfront…These don’t have a high price-tag but they have enormous impact on social recovery and the sense of joy we draw from a place, and a very big impact on businesses’ ability to survive.” Tweet This

The funding is supplied by Infrastructure Canada and will target both urban and rural neighbourhoods.

Tim Rissesco, executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, said he hopes any projects approved in Nova Scotia will help draw people back to businesses in the downtown cores.

“I think we’ll be looking for projects for next spring and next summer as well. We’re learning a lot and we’ll see what we can bring out of this,” Rissesco said.