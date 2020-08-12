Halifax Transit to resume normal bus schedules end of August

Send this page to someone via email

After over four months of limited service and capacity, Halifax Transit announced on Wednesday it’ll be resuming normal bus service schedules as of Monday, Aug. 31.

Ferry services will be adjusted starting Sept. 8, according to a news release.

Transit says the Woodside ferry service will increase to a 15-minute frequency on weekdays at peak periods (6:37 a.m. – 9: 37 a.m. and 2:37 p.m. – 5:22 p.m.).

It says the Alderney ferry service will also increase to a 15-minute frequency on weekdays at peak periods (6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.).

The updated schedules will be available on the Halifax Transit website.

Transit resumed collecting regular fares on Aug. 1.

Transit says masks are still mandatory on all buses and ferries, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Only children under two and those with medical reasons are exempt from wearing a mask, it says.

It says staff will continue to periodically hand out free masks in pop-up locations that will be announced in advance on the Halifax Transit Twitter page.