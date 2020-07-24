Masks now mandatory on Halifax Transit

Send this page to someone via email

As of Friday, non-medical masks are now mandatory on Halifax Transit buses and ferries in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The use of masks comes after the province’s decision earlier this month to make masks mandatory on public transit throughout Nova Scotia.

Children under two and people with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt from the rule.

However, Halifax Transit is asking that residents not use any transit service if they are feeling ill.

There are still further changes coming to the municipality’s transit service.

Starting on Saturday, Aug. 1, capacity restrictions on buses, ferries and access-a-buses will be lifted.

Fare collection will also resume on Aug. 1, and riders will once again be able to enter buses through the front door.

Drivers will be protected by newly installed polycarbonate shields.

The municipality says March and April transit passes will be honoured until Aug. 31.