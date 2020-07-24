Menu

Health

Masks now mandatory on Halifax Transit

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 9:37 am
N.S. to make non-medical masks mandatory on public transit
Nova Scotia is moving to make the use of non-medical masks mandatory on public transportation across the province.

As of Friday, non-medical masks are now mandatory on Halifax Transit buses and ferries in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The use of masks comes after the province’s decision earlier this month to make masks mandatory on public transit throughout Nova Scotia.

Read more: N.S. makes masks mandatory on public transit, eases visitor restrictions in long-term care homes

Children under two and people with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt from the rule.

However, Halifax Transit is asking that residents not use any transit service if they are feeling ill.

There are still further changes coming to the municipality’s transit service.

Starting on Saturday, Aug. 1, capacity restrictions on buses, ferries and access-a-buses will be lifted.

Read more: Halifax Transit to resume collecting ferry, bus fares Aug. 1

Fare collection will also resume on Aug. 1, and riders will once again be able to enter buses through the front door.

Drivers will be protected by newly installed polycarbonate shields.

The municipality says March and April transit passes will be honoured until Aug. 31.

 

