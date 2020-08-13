Child locked in vehicle forces Norfolk County OPP to break window

Send this page to someone via email

A recent scare in Woodhouse Township has prompted a safety reminder from Norfolk County OPP.

At around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a child accidentally locked inside a vehicle on Gilbert Road.

Police say officers were met with a “very upset parent” who said their child had been in the vehicle for about five minutes.

Police also noted that the vehicle was parked in direct sunlight.

A window on the vehicle was then broken by an officer before the child was removed and reunited with their parents. No injuries were reported during the ordeal.

The incident has prompted police to inform the public what to do when a child is locked in a vehicle.

Police say parents and guardians should immediately call 911, block any sunlight that may be entering the vehicle and take note of the time.