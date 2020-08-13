Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Child locked in vehicle forces Norfolk County OPP to break window

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
The incident has prompted police to inform the public what to do when a child is locked in a vehicle.
The incident has prompted police to inform the public what to do when a child is locked in a vehicle. Global News

A recent scare in Woodhouse Township has prompted a safety reminder from Norfolk County OPP.

At around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a child accidentally locked inside a vehicle on Gilbert Road.

Read more: Charges pending after dog left in car on hot day dies, Norfolk County OPP say

Police say officers were met with a “very upset parent” who said their child had been in the vehicle for about five minutes.

Trending Stories

Police also noted that the vehicle was parked in direct sunlight.

A window on the vehicle was then broken by an officer before the child was removed and reunited with their parents. No injuries were reported during the ordeal.

Read more: Good Samaritan saves woman having overdose in Norfolk County, OPP say

Story continues below advertisement

The incident has prompted police to inform the public what to do when a child is locked in a vehicle.

Police say parents and guardians should immediately call 911, block any sunlight that may be entering the vehicle and take note of the time.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Provincial PoliceNorfolk CountyNorfolk County OPPChild locked in vehicleToddler locked in vehicleWoodhouse Township
Flyers
More weekly flyers