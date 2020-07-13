Charges pending after dog left in car on hot day dies: Norfolk County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Norfolk County say charges are pending after an area resident’s dog was killed after they left the pet in a car on a hot day last week.

On June 8, police say the person went to run some errands but forgot they had left the animal in a vehicle.

When they returned to their home in Simcoe, police say they realized the dog was not in their house and found the pet dead in the vehicle.

Temperatures in Norfolk County reached as high as 26 C last Wednesday, which police say will climb as high as 32 C in a car parked in the shade.

Police are warning this can have a devastating effect on pets that pant to cool themselves. This is ineffective in the heat in summer with the air and upholstery inside cars, trucks and SUVs.

They are asking pet owners to leave animals at home on hot days or with friends so they can keep cool.