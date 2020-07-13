Menu

Crime

Charges pending after dog left in car on hot day dies: Norfolk County OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 11:28 am
File photo of an OPP cruiser.
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press File

Provincial police in Norfolk County say charges are pending after an area resident’s dog was killed after they left the pet in a car on a hot day last week.

On June 8, police say the person went to run some errands but forgot they had left the animal in a vehicle.

Read more: ‘Just keep your dog at home’ — Vets, police warn against leaving pets in cars amid heat wave

When they returned to their home in Simcoe, police say they realized the dog was not in their house and found the pet dead in the vehicle.

Police officer smashes window to save dog locked in hot car
Police officer smashes window to save dog locked in hot car

Temperatures in Norfolk County reached as high as 26 C last Wednesday, which police say will climb as high as 32 C in a car parked in the shade.

Trending Stories
Read more: Student hopes to prevent children being left in hot cars with new car seat

Police are warning this can have a devastating effect on pets that pant to cool themselves. This is ineffective in the heat in summer with the air and upholstery inside cars, trucks and SUVs.

They are asking pet owners to leave animals at home on hot days or with friends so they can keep cool.

