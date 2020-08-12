Tim Outhit to re-offer as Halifax councillor in October election

Send this page to someone via email

Coun. Tim Outhit is once again running for a seat on Halifax Regional Council.

The councillor, who represents the district of Bedford-Wentworth, confirmed the news in a statement to Global News on Wednesday.

Halifax Coun. Bill Karsten will not run for re-election in upcoming municipal vote

Outhit has served as the representative of the district since 2008, and will seek another term in the Oct. 17 election.

Outhit’s announcement leaves Coun. David Hendsbee as the only sitting councillor to have yet to announce his decision for the upcoming municipal election.

At least five of the 16 sitting members of Halifax regional council will not be re-offering or are running in another race in the October election.

Coun. Russel Walker announced last month that he’d bring his 27-year career as a municipal politician to an end.

Coun. Lorelei Nicoll announced earlier in July that she would not be running for council again after 12 years on the governing body.

Coun. Bill Karsten of Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage announced in May he’d be stepping aside after four terms in council.

Coun. Stephen Adams of Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road announced last year that he would not run for re-election.

Coun. Matt Whitman of Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets will also not be running for his seat again.

Instead, he will attempt to challenge incumbent Mayor Mike Savage, who has confirmed he will be running for a third four-year term.