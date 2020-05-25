Halifax Coun. Bill Karsten will not run for re-election in upcoming municipal vote

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Halifax Coun. Bill Karsten will not be running for re-election in the upcoming 2020 municipal election.

Karsten has served four terms, first as the councillor of District 7, before boundary changes in 2012 saw him elected as the representative of Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage.

“It has been an incredible honour and privilege to serve in this capacity for what will be 16 years at the end of this term,” he said in a press release.

Karsten has chaired the Halifax Regional Municipality’s audit and finance committee for more than eight years and has served on multiple other boards and committees, including the Board of Police Commissioners, Halifax Water Commission Board and Halifax Harbour Bridges Board.

The councillor has also served as a member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities since 2012 and currently serves as the elected president of the organization.

“I want to say a sincere ‘thank you’ to the mayor and all my council colleagues over the years,” said Karsten.

“I would also like to thank our incredible municipal staff who are truly dedicated to public service.” Tweet This

The 2020 municipal election is shaping up to be a year of change with multiple long-term councillors now saying they won’t be running for re-election.

Coun. Stephen Adams of Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road announced last year that he would not run for re-election.

Adams had served as a municipal councillor since 1991.

Coun. Matt Whitman of Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets will also not be running for his seat again.

Instead, he will attempt to challenge incumbent Mayor Mike Savage, who has confirmed he will be running for a third four-year term.

The upcoming municipal election is set for Oct. 17.