‘Halifax’s worst-kept secret’: Matt Whitman announces he’s running for mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Guess who is running for mayor of Halifax?

“Some would say it’s Halifax’s worst-kept secret,” said Coun. Matt Whitman, of Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets, on Tuesday as he officially announced he’s throwing his hat into the ring.

Whitman is the first person to confirm he will be a candidate for mayor, announcing his run nearly a full year in advance of the 2020 municipal election.

READ MORE: Bylaw officers yet to hand out a ticket under Halifax’s year-old smoking and nuisance bylaw

Mayor Mike Savage, who won easily in 2012 and 2016, has remained coy about his future in politics.

Savage has said he’s likely to share his thoughts in the new year.

Whitman’s decision to run for mayor leaves his seat of Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets available in the 2020 election.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Vote to decide future of potential CFL stadium back on Halifax council agenda

Candidates are unable to run for councillor and mayor at the same time.

Whitman has remained a persistent but controversial figure in Halifax politics.

1:55 Whitman censured over conduct, no punishment for other councillors Whitman censured over conduct, no punishment for other councillors

He unsuccessfully ran for the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives in the 2017 provincial election and was censured by Halifax regional council over violations to the council’s code of conduct and the release of prohibited materials.

In August 2018, Whitman broke multiple bones in his leg, dislocated his shoulder and suffered multiple cuts and bruises in a motorcycle crash.

The next municipal election will be held on Oct. 17, 2020.