Matt Whitman taking it ‘day-by-day’ as he recovers from a broken leg, dislocated shoulder from crash

Matt Whitman, councillor for Hammonds Plains, says he’s on the road to recovery after breaking multiple bones in his leg, dislocating his shoulder and suffering multiple cuts and bruises in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

Whitman, 51, did not attend the Tuesday meeting of Halifax Regional Council as a result of the crash.

He was instead undergoing surgery to repair some of his injuries.

“I’ve had one surgery [on Tuesday] on the area above my ankle and my ankle,” Whitman said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

“I’m going to need another surgery for the bones on top of my foot.”

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hammonds Plains Road and Lucasville Road at approximately 7 p.m.

The collision involved a vehicle and motorcycle, with Whitman saying the crash caused him to hit the windshield of the other vehicle.

“I flew and landed with my shoulder coming out of the pocket,” he said. “Landed with my legs crossed and I couldn’t uncross my legs so they I just laid there.”

He was eventually transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries including a broken tibia, fibia, multiple broken bones in his foot, a dislocated shoulder and a concussion.

The Mounties’ investigation is ongoing.

Whitman says he’s now recovering, though he has a long road ahead of him.

“It’ll be months of casts and bumps and bruises,” he said.

“We’re taking it day-by-day.”

The councillor says he’ll be back at Halifax City Hall for the next meeting of regional council, set for Sept. 11.

Until then, Whitman says he’d like to thank everyone for their good wishes and the kind messages he’s received.

“I’m still checking every text and tweet,” he said.