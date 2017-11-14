Politics
November 14, 2017 1:23 pm

Halifax Coun. Waye Mason elected deputy mayor by acclamation

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Steve Craig hands over the deputy mayor duties to Waye Mason at Tuesday's Halifax Regional Council meeting. Fellow councillor Tony Mancini snapped this photo.

Halifax District 7 Coun. Waye Mason has been elected deputy mayor by acclamation.

Mason, who has been a member of regional council since 2012, takes over from Coun. Steve Craig.

“I’m proud of our work these last five years to build Regional Council by supporting a culture of respect and collegiality. We’ve also worked hard to make sure all councillor concerns are heard in chambers,” Mason said in a statement.

“Nothing gives me more satisfaction than helping us reach a common understanding, and if we don’t all agree, making sure we’ve had a good debate and explored the alternatives before making our decision.”

Mason is a longtime resident of the city’s south end and serves on multiple committees, boards and commissions including the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities and the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners.

