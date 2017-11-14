Halifax Coun. Waye Mason elected deputy mayor by acclamation
Halifax District 7 Coun. Waye Mason has been elected deputy mayor by acclamation.
Mason, who has been a member of regional council since 2012, takes over from Coun. Steve Craig.
“I’m proud of our work these last five years to build Regional Council by supporting a culture of respect and collegiality. We’ve also worked hard to make sure all councillor concerns are heard in chambers,” Mason said in a statement.
“Nothing gives me more satisfaction than helping us reach a common understanding, and if we don’t all agree, making sure we’ve had a good debate and explored the alternatives before making our decision.”
Mason is a longtime resident of the city’s south end and serves on multiple committees, boards and commissions including the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities and the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners.
