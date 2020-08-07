Mother of Omemee, Ont., shooting victim makes public plea for answers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly six months since Alexandar Tobin was shot and killed in Omemee, Ont.

No one is facing charges for his murder.

Now, his mother is pleading with the public to come forward with answers.

“We just want closure,” said Amy-Lynn Rogers on Thursday.

“We want justice for my son.” Tweet This

On Feb. 18, the 18-year-old was shot in his downtown apartment on King Street. First responders were called to the scene at around 1 p.m.

They performed CPR before taking Tobin to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Later that day, two suspects from Bethany were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

However, the charges were later dropped and no further arrests have been made.

Rogers said not having closure has been hell for her family.

“I was drinking to cover up the pain for Alex’s murder… to deal with his death,” said Rogers.

Tobin also leaves behind two younger brothers, aged 17 and 14.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said the investigation is open and ongoing.

“Any persons with information can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a secure web-tip at http://www.kh.crimestoppersweb.com,” a statement provided to Global Peterborough read in part.

Rogers is pleading with community members to come forward if they have any information. She believes someone must have witnessed something.

“He didn’t deserve to die that day,” said Rogers. “What bugs me is that these people get to hug their mom, their siblings — we never get that, ever again.”

Rogers said her son had a big heart.

“Funny, class clown. If you were sad, he’d make you laugh and try to lift your spirits.”

Tobin attended IE Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay, Ont., before going to the Adult and Alternative Education Centre (AAEC). He also worked at Boston Pizza in Lindsay.

According to Rogers, Tobin’s death has been difficult on his friends too. She said some have spray-painted messages of remembrance in Omemee and Lindsay.

While Rogers doesn’t condone the vandalism, she said she understands it.

“They’re hurting with it. That’s how they’re dealing with it, their grief,” she said.

The mother of three is also urging parents to hold their kids tight, saying life is short.

“Protect your kids as much as you can,” said Rogers. “Because in the blink of an eye, they will be gone, they can be gone.”

