Fundraisers supporting family of Omemee shooting victim Alexander Tobin

Send this page to someone via email

Fundraisers have been launched to support the family of an 18-year-old Omemee man who was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support of the family of Alexander Tobin, the man who City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say died in hospital in Peterborough on Tuesday following a shooting incident at an Omemee apartment on King Street East.

The funds aim to help cover the cost of funeral arrangements. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $6,000 had been raised from 88 donors towards a goal of $10,000. Tobin leaves behind two younger brothers and his mother Amy Rogers.

In addition, a snowmobile and barbecue event, “Ride for Alex” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, going from Omemee to the James A. Gifford Causeway in Ennismore and Bridgenorth. A hamburger and a drink costs $5 with all proceeds going to Tobin’s family. A time and start location have yet to be released.

Story continues below advertisement

“Come out and show some support for the family who lost an amazing son,” said Matthew Fisher, an event organizer.

Aaron Simmonds, 23, and Zachary Simmonds, 18, both of Bethany just south of Omemee, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Tobin’s death. No other details have been released on the incident or their arrests. They appeared in court in Lindsay on Wednesday and will return on Feb. 27.

OPP continue to investigate the shooting and are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.