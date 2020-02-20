Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fundraisers supporting family of Omemee shooting victim Alexander Tobin

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 4:51 pm
Alexander Tobin died following a shooting in an apartment in Omemee on Tuesday.
Alexander Tobin died following a shooting in an apartment in Omemee on Tuesday. Amy Rogers/Facebook

Fundraisers have been launched to support the family of an 18-year-old Omemee man who was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

GoFundMe page has been set up to support of the family of Alexander Tobin, the man who City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say died in hospital in Peterborough on Tuesday following a shooting incident at an Omemee apartment on King Street East.

The funds aim to help cover the cost of funeral arrangements. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $6,000 had been raised from 88 donors towards a goal of $10,000. Tobin leaves behind two younger brothers and his mother Amy Rogers.

READ MORE: 2 Bethany, Ont. men charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Omemee teen: OPP

In addition, a snowmobile and barbecue event, “Ride for Alex” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, going from Omemee to the James A. Gifford Causeway in Ennismore and Bridgenorth.  A hamburger and a drink costs $5 with all proceeds going to Tobin’s family. A time and start location have yet to be released.

Story continues below advertisement

“Come out and show some support for the family who lost an amazing son,” said Matthew Fisher, an event organizer.

Aaron Simmonds, 23, and Zachary Simmonds, 18, both of Bethany just south of Omemee, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Tobin’s death. No other details have been released on the incident or their arrests. They appeared in court in Lindsay on Wednesday and will return on Feb. 27.

OPP continue to investigate the shooting and are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Two in custody after fatal shooting in Omemee
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingOmemee shootingAlexander Tobinshooting in OmemeeAlex Tobin
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.