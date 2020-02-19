2 Bethany, Ont. men charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Omemee teen: OPP

Two men from the City of Kawartha Lakes have been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Omemee on Tuesday afternoon.
OPP responded to an apartment building on King Street East in the village around 1 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim — Alexander Tobin, 18, of Omemee — was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, OPP said.
Police said they quickly located suspects and made arrests. Details of the arrests were not released until Wednesday evening.
Aaron Simmonds, 23 and Zachary Simmonds, 18, both of Bethany, were arrested and have been charged with second-degree murder.
Bethany is just 15 kilometres south of Omemee. On Wednesday, police initially reported that the suspects they had in custody were from the Toronto area.
They appeared in court in Lindsay on Wednesday and were remanded into custody for another court appearance on Feb. 27, OPP said.
Meanwhile, the investigation continues.
Investigators are requesting any persons who may have witnessed this incident to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.kh.crimestoppersweb.com.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Tobin’s family.
