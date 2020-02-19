Menu

Crime

2 Bethany, Ont. men charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Omemee teen: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 7:01 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 7:06 pm
Two in custody after fatal shooting in Omemee
WATCH: A teenager is dead after being shot in the chest in his apartment Tuesday.

Two men from the City of Kawartha Lakes have been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Omemee on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP responded to an apartment building on King Street East in the village around 1 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Arrests made in fatal Omemee, Ont. shooting, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP report

The victim — Alexander Tobin, 18, of Omemee — was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, OPP said.

Police said they quickly located suspects and made arrests. Details of the arrests were not released until Wednesday evening.

Man from Omemee rushed to hospital with gunshot wound: OPP
Man from Omemee rushed to hospital with gunshot wound: OPP

Aaron Simmonds, 23 and Zachary Simmonds, 18, both of Bethany, were arrested and have been charged with second-degree murder.

Bethany is just 15 kilometres south of Omemee. On Wednesday, police initially reported that the suspects they had in custody were from the Toronto area.

They appeared in court in Lindsay on Wednesday and were remanded into custody for another court appearance on Feb. 27, OPP said.

Alexander Tobin died following a shooting in an apartment in Omemee on Tuesday.
Alexander Tobin died following a shooting in an apartment in Omemee on Tuesday. Amy Rogers/Facebook

Meanwhile, the investigation continues.

Investigators are requesting any persons who may have witnessed this incident to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.kh.crimestoppersweb.com.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Tobin’s family.

More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesHighway 7OmemeeBethany OntarioOmemee shootingAlexander Tobinshooting in Omemeearrests in Omemee shootingOmemee homicideOmemee Ontario
