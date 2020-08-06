Saskatchewan parents ‘horrified,’ ‘really angry’ over coronavirus school plan: organizer

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of frustrated parents and teachers have participated in a Saskatchewan email campaign regarding the province’s back-to-school plan, according to one organizer.

Elya Lam, a mother of four and former teacher, told Global News nearly 300 people have sought templates or other support as they lobby the Saskatchewan government Thursday.

“We are very disappointed, and frankly, we’re all a little horrified and really angry,” Lam said.

The “email blitz” circulating on Facebook called on the province to implement dedicated funding to improve COVID-19 safety measures in schools. Lam said they also want a province-wide plan for avoiding crowded areas, closed-in spaces and close contact.

“That sounds like a typical Saskatchewan classroom to me,” she said.

The messages are directed at Education Minister Gordon Wyant, Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

On Tuesday, provincial officials released guidelines used by the province’s 27 school divisions in forming their individualized back-to-school plans.

At this point, face masks are not mandatory, though that could change based on virus activity and advice from public health officials, according to the government.

On social media Thursday, Premier Moe stated schools will see improved sanitization and disinfection, along with “detailed plans” for hand-washing.

“The 27 provincial school divisions had a saving of approximately $40 million for last school year,” Moe tweeted, “which is being used for costs associated with a safe return to school, this may include increased custodial staff.”

Government officials didn’t hold a media briefing Thursday, which the Saskatchewan NDP consider a way to avoid accountability.

In a statement, education critic Carla Beck said the province has done nothing to address concerns about burdening front-line workers without adding resources, preparation and staff.

“They’ve downloaded responsibility onto school divisions with no funding — and crucially no funding to reduce class sizes,” Beck stated.

Thursday’s email blitz is part of a number of events organized by concerned parents online. Lam said thousands are expected to protest on Friday, through a combination of gatherings at the legislature, MLA offices and online. A phone call campaign is also scheduled for Monday.

“We are loosely organized, but we are ready for a fight here,” Lam said.

In a statement, Saskatchewan’s Education Ministry said “over the next number of days, our government will be highlighting generalized information so students, parents and school staff know what to expect when attending school in the fall.”

Provincial officials will address frequently asked questions in areas like sanitization, transportation, personal protective equipment, quarantine protocols and staggered recess.