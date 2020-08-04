Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saskatchewan to release its Safe Schools Plan on Tuesday

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 1:11 pm
Education Minister Gordon Wyant will address the province's Safe Schools Plan on Tuesday.
Education Minister Gordon Wyant will address the province's Safe Schools Plan on Tuesday. Dave Parsons / Global News

Questions surrounding what returning to school in the fall will look like for students, teachers and staff in Saskatchewan, will be answered on Tuesday.

The provincial government announced it will release its Safe Schools Plan later in the afternoon.

This comes nearly a week after the Saskatchewan NDP released its back-to-school plan, aiming to ease parents’ and teachers’ anxiety over in-class learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Saskatchewan NDP releases plan to address teachers’, parents’ back-to-school woes

The seven-step plan was developed following weeks of consultation with 200 Saskatchewan teachers over Zoom.

“I know parents right across this province are really hoping we can get students back in the fall but we need to do that safely,” said NDP education critic Carla Beck on July 29.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every day that goes by without a clear plan is just raising the level of anxiety for parents, for students and teachers and staff in our schools.”

Trending Stories

Its plan focuses on increased testing and the option for alternative and distant learning.

Read more: Saskatchewan schools set to resume in-class learning this fall, guidelines to be released

The province announced on June 9 that pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 students would resume in-classroom learning for the 2020-21 school year. Schools have been closed since mid-March.

“Reopening schools is a significant milestone for our province, and an important step for families to get back to a new normal,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said on June 9.

“Thank you to the teachers and staff for the tremendous job they have done connecting with their students while in-class learning has been suspended.”

Wyant will be discussing the details of the province’s plan to return to school at 2:30 p.m. during the daily COVID-19 update.

With files from Mickey Djuric

Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan to ensure safe environment for students and staff as schools reopen
