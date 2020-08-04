Saskatchewan to release its Safe Schools Plan on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Questions surrounding what returning to school in the fall will look like for students, teachers and staff in Saskatchewan, will be answered on Tuesday.

The provincial government announced it will release its Safe Schools Plan later in the afternoon.

This comes nearly a week after the Saskatchewan NDP released its back-to-school plan, aiming to ease parents’ and teachers’ anxiety over in-class learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-step plan was developed following weeks of consultation with 200 Saskatchewan teachers over Zoom.

“I know parents right across this province are really hoping we can get students back in the fall but we need to do that safely,” said NDP education critic Carla Beck on July 29.

“Every day that goes by without a clear plan is just raising the level of anxiety for parents, for students and teachers and staff in our schools.”

Its plan focuses on increased testing and the option for alternative and distant learning.

The province announced on June 9 that pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 students would resume in-classroom learning for the 2020-21 school year. Schools have been closed since mid-March.

“Reopening schools is a significant milestone for our province, and an important step for families to get back to a new normal,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said on June 9.

“Thank you to the teachers and staff for the tremendous job they have done connecting with their students while in-class learning has been suspended.”

Wyant will be discussing the details of the province’s plan to return to school at 2:30 p.m. during the daily COVID-19 update.

— With files from Mickey Djuric

