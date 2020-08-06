19th coronavirus-related death reported in Saskatchewan, 11 new cases

The Saskatchewan government reported the province’s 19th COVID-19-related death as it gave an update on new cases on Thursday.

The deceased, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was in their 70s and from the Regina region, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 11 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,387 since the first case was reported in March.

Most of the new cases are located in the south-central with nine, while the other two were in the Saskatoon and south-west zones, according to a press release. Health officials said 10 of Thursday’s reported cases are people living in “communal living settings.”

Thirteen people are currently in hospital — seven are receiving inpatient care and six are in intensive care.

Thirty-one more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,164.

There are currently 204 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

To date, nearly 106,020 tests have been carried out in the province.

