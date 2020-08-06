Manitoba daycare temporarily closes after child tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A daycare in St. Francois Xavier, Man., is temporarily shutting down after a child who attends the centre reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a letter to parents obtained by Global News, the Country Kids Learning Centre closed its preschool and school-aged programs immediately Wednesday evening, pending a deep-clean and advice from the province.

According to the letter, the child, who attends care in the daycare’s preschool building, was asymptomatic and has not been at the daycare centre since July 30, after which they started self-isolating. The child didn’t start developing symptoms until days later.

The daycare said the child’s family will be working with public health officials on contact tracing.

In the letter, the daycare centre says no children or staff are considered to have been in “close contact” with the affected child.

The case hasn’t been confirmed by Public Health yet, but an in-person COVID-19 briefing will take place Thursday afternoon with Dr. Brent Roussin.

A spokesperson with the Manitoba Child Care Association said she had not heard that a case was found in a daycare, but said closing down would likely be the first thing any daycare would do if a case was found. The spokesperson confirmed the daycare would likely be in contact with Manitoba public health and would not open up again until sanitation and contact tracing were done.

Global News has reached out to the daycare, as well as its board for comment, via phone and email. Global News has also reached out to the province for comment.

