Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Deerfoot Trail crash: Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary police say one man was badly injured in a single-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday evening, police say.

According to police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes approaching the Ivor Strong Bridge near the southeast community of Douglas Glen just after 2 a.m.

Police said officers found the vehicle wrapped around a pole when they arrived.

Calgary police say one man was badly injured in a single-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
The victim suffered extensive leg injuries, according to police.

The crash caused southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail to be closed for several hours while police investigated.

