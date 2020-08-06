Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Deerfoot Trail crash: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday evening, police say.

According to police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes approaching the Ivor Strong Bridge near the southeast community of Douglas Glen just after 2 a.m.

Police said officers found the vehicle wrapped around a pole when they arrived.

Calgary police say one man was badly injured in a single-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

The victim suffered extensive leg injuries, according to police.

The crash caused southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail to be closed for several hours while police investigated.

UPDATE: Traffic incident, SB Deerfoot Tr and Bow Bottom Tr SE, SB Deerfoot Tr is closed at Bow Bottom Tr SE. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/DpB8XKzlrt — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 6, 2020