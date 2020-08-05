Some Sask. school divisions encouraging staff, students to wear masks when returning to school

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Public School Division is recommending students and staff wear masks when returning to school in the fall, despite the province’s decision to not make them mandatory.

Staff are encouraged to wear non-medical face masks inside RPSD schools when physical distancing is not possible, noted in its plan to return to school.

The RPSD is also asking parents and guardians to think about including face masks in their children’s school supplies.

The RPSD says staff will lead the way when it comes to implementing public health guidelines, such as handwashing, physical distancing and mask-wearing, when necessary.

Like the RPSD, the Regina Catholic School Division recognizes that masks are not mandatory under Saskatchewan’s plan, but says it’s ready to use them if need be.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there is unavoidable mass movement and contact that does not allow physical distancing, masks may be utilized,” the RCSD said in its plan released on Tuesday.

Prairie Valley School Division did not say whether or not it’s encouraging students, teachers or staff to wear masks in its return-to-school plan, but outlined it would provide them to anyone displaying potential coronavirus symptoms.

All three divisions will have disinfectants and hand sanitizer available in all of their schools, along with other cleaning products and supplies.

Staff and students who feel sick or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are being told to stay home. If symptoms begin at school, staff and students will be sent home or placed in the designated self-isolation area.

“Please be assured that we have done everything we can to enhance the safety with physical distancing, limiting contact and cleaning protocols in our schools to reduce the risk as much as possible,” PVSD posted in a message to parents and guardians on its website on Tuesday.

“Throughout the last several months, the safety of students and staff has always been of utmost concern and has informed all decisions by the province and by our school division.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the RCSD sent out a press release saying it will provide further updates over the next couple of weeks.

“You can expect to hear directly from your schools about next steps over the weeks leading into September, including details about transportation, for those who use it,” the statement read.

“Parents and guardians of students with intensive needs may also be contacted directly with details relevant to them and their families. Lastly, all school families will also learn about their options for those who do not wish their children to return to school because of health concerns.”

Alberta’s back-to-school plan, released Tuesday, made it mandatory for grade 4 to 12 students to wear masks. Manitoba is still considering the option.

Global News has reached out to all three divisions and will provide an update when available.