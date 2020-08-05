Coronavirus: Emergency department at Devon hospital to reopen in phases beginning this month

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly four months after the emergency department (ED) at Devon General Hospital was closed to protect long-term care residents from potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, Alberta Health Services says the department will reopen in phases beginning later this month.

On Aug. 18, the ED will begin accepting patients from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

READ MORE: Devon General Hospital to stop accepting emergency patients amid COVID-19

In a news release issued Tuesday, AHS said the closure on April 20 was meant to protect 14 long-term care residents “who are at heightened risk for severe illness if exposed to COVID-19.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“To help protect these residents, a temporary barrier has been built to allow ED patients to access services separate from inpatient areas of the hospital,” AHS said.

“As well, staff will be designated to one area of the hospital and will not transition between the ED and inpatient units.”

Story continues below advertisement

AHS said it will track volume patients and later make a determination for when the ED can resume 24-hour service.

“Until then, local residents seeking after-hours emergency care are advised to visit the Leduc Community Hospital or the Westview Health Centre in Stony Plain.”

Watch below: Some recent videos about the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta.