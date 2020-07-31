Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 31 2020 8:25pm 02:01 Clinical trial for possible COVID-19 treatment now open in Edmonton, Calgary A clinical trial exploring the effectiveness of convalescent plasma in treating COVID-19 patients is underway in Calgary and Edmonton. Julia Wong explains. Clinical trial for possible COVID-19 treatment now open in Edmonton, Calgary <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7242632/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7242632/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?