Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Devon General Hospital to stop accepting emergency patients amid COVID-19

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 16, 2020 2:13 pm
A medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Miami. .
A medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Miami. . AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Effective 7 a.m. Monday, the emergency department at the Devon General Hospital will no longer accept patients. In a release Thursday, Alberta Health Services said the move is in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The DGH has 14 long-term care residents who are at heightened risk if exposed to COVID-19, according to AHS.

READ MORE: Kenney pledges $53M in mental health funding as Alberta sees no new COVID-19 deaths

Those seeking emergency care are encouraged to go to the Leduc Community Hospital, WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain or the Misericordia Community Hospital in west Edmonton.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should still call 911, AHS said.

Alberta care home providers seeking personal protective equipment

The hospital will also be converting 10 acute care beds to long-term care beds, providing additional temporary long-term capacity in the Edmonton Zone.

Story continues below advertisement

The closure of the emergency department and conversion of the beds will remain in place until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Supporting seniors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed an additional 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. That brings the total to 1,996 confirmed cases in the province.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta Health ServicesAHSAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaAlberta COVID-19 newsDevon General HospitalDevon General Hospital emergency roomDevon General Hospital emergency room closedDevon hospital ERDevon hospital ER closed
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.