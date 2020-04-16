Devon General Hospital to stop accepting emergency patients amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Effective 7 a.m. Monday, the emergency department at the Devon General Hospital will no longer accept patients. In a release Thursday, Alberta Health Services said the move is in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The DGH has 14 long-term care residents who are at heightened risk if exposed to COVID-19, according to AHS.

Those seeking emergency care are encouraged to go to the Leduc Community Hospital, WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain or the Misericordia Community Hospital in west Edmonton.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should still call 911, AHS said.

The hospital will also be converting 10 acute care beds to long-term care beds, providing additional temporary long-term capacity in the Edmonton Zone.

The closure of the emergency department and conversion of the beds will remain in place until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

On Wednesday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed an additional 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. That brings the total to 1,996 confirmed cases in the province.