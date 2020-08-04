Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in Kettle and Stony Point First Nation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 4, 2020 11:21 am
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Provincial police are investigating after human remains were discovered over the long weekend in Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, northeast of Sarnia, Ont.

Police say members of the Lambton County OPP detachment, West Region emergency response team, and an OPP canine unit were “assisting Anishinabek Police Service with a search” when a body was found shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not provided any information about what the search was for or why a search was being conducted, nor did police provide any information about the state of the remains.

Trending Stories

OPP forensic identification services was called to the scene and a post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday. The examination showed the death was the “result of a homicide,” though police have not released a cause of death.

Police say the victim has not yet been identified but further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton County OPP’s crime unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

