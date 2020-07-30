Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd suspect wanted in death of Toronto man

Toronto police say a suspect has charged with first-degree murder and a second suspect is wanted on the same charge in connection with the shooting death of a 43-year-old man.
On the afternoon of July 4, emergency crews were called to a housing complex near Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, near Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East.
The victim, Andre Charles, was found shot in a parking lot. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
In an update released Wednesday evening, police said 21-year-old Toronto resident Shamar Bailey was arrested earlier in the day and charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear by video in a Toronto court Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Toronto resident Kwami Garrwood and is wanted for first-degree murder.
“He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous,” police said in the statement, encouraging residents to call 911 if he is seen.
Comments