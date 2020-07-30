Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd suspect wanted in death of Toronto man

By Nick Westoll Global News
Andre Charles is seen in an undated photo.
Andre Charles is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a suspect has charged with first-degree murder and a second suspect is wanted on the same charge in connection with the shooting death of a 43-year-old man.

On the afternoon of July 4, emergency crews were called to a housing complex near Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, near Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

The victim, Andre Charles, was found shot in a parking lot. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Man killed in daylight shooting at east-end Toronto apartment complex

In an update released Wednesday evening, police said 21-year-old Toronto resident Shamar Bailey was arrested earlier in the day and charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear by video in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Toronto resident Kwami Garrwood and is wanted for first-degree murder.

Trending Stories

“He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous,” police said in the statement, encouraging residents to call 911 if he is seen.

Kwami Garrwood is seen in an undated photo.
Kwami Garrwood is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto HomicideToronto police homicide squadToronto MurderAndre CharlesChester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers