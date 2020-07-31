Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Human remains found in Lake Erie identified as Brantford, Ont., resident: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 5:19 pm
The death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected. File photo

Police have identified the deceased person whose remains were found in Lake Erie earlier this week.

Norfolk County OPP say police responded on Monday, July 27 just before 3:30 p.m. to a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie at Pottahawk Point.

Read more: Human remains recovered from Lake Erie in Norfolk County

Officers with the OPP Marine Unit arrived on scene and located a deceased individual.

Trending Stories

According to police, that individual was 67-year-old Ditfleche Geneau of Brantford, Ont.

Read more: OPP say foul play not a factor after human remains discovered in Lake Erie

Story continues below advertisement

A post mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPHuman RemainsLake ErieNorfolkdeceasedIdentifiedpottahawk pointDeceased identified
Flyers
More weekly flyers