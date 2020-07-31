Human remains found in Lake Erie identified as Brantford, Ont., resident: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have identified the deceased person whose remains were found in Lake Erie earlier this week.

Norfolk County OPP say police responded on Monday, July 27 just before 3:30 p.m. to a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie at Pottahawk Point.

Read more: Human remains recovered from Lake Erie in Norfolk County

Officers with the OPP Marine Unit arrived on scene and located a deceased individual.

According to police, that individual was 67-year-old Ditfleche Geneau of Brantford, Ont.

Read more: OPP say foul play not a factor after human remains discovered in Lake Erie

Story continues below advertisement

A post mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.