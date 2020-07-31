Human remains found in Lake Erie identified as Brantford, Ont., resident: OPP

Police have identified the deceased person whose remains were found in Lake Erie earlier this week.
Norfolk County OPP say police responded on Monday, July 27 just before 3:30 p.m. to a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie at Pottahawk Point.
Officers with the OPP Marine Unit arrived on scene and located a deceased individual.
Trending Stories
According to police, that individual was 67-year-old Ditfleche Geneau of Brantford, Ont.
A post mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments