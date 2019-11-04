Menu

Crime

OPP say foul play not a factor after human remains discovered in Lake Erie

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 5:50 pm
After a post-mortem examination, OPP do not think foul play appears to be a factor and they are not treating the death as suspicious.
Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press

OPP have identified the human remains found over a week ago in Norfolk County.

The remains, found by hunters on Oct. 25 in Lake Erie, are of 59-year-old Raymond Burns of New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

“Hunters were in the area and observed what appeared to be human remains and immediately contacted police,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

After a post-mortem examination, OPP do not think foul play appears to be a factor and they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Burns went missing in August after the fishing vessel he was on sank in the Ohio area.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burns family,” Sanchuk said.

