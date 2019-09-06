Haldimand County
September 6, 2019 9:40 am

OPP investing after body discovered in Lake Erie

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

OPP in Haldimand County are investigating the discovery of a body in Lake Erie.

Police say a post-mortem will happen on Friday after they recovered the body of a 53-year-old Haldimand County woman in Lake Erie on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have begun an investigation after a passerby discovered the body near the shoreline in Nanticoke.

A vehicle belonging to the deceased was found not far from the scene, according to investigators. Police have not yet revealed whether the incident is suspicious.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

